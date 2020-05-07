Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th May, 2020

Cervantes director said re-establishing Gib presence in time would be ‘very positive’

By Brian Reyes
7th May 2020

By Maria Jesus Corrales and Brian Reyes The head of Spain’s Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero, said it would be “very positive” if the cultural organisation was able to one day reopen a branch in Gibraltar. Responding to questions from this newspaper, Mr Garcia Montero said he would welcome re-establishing the institute’s physical presence in...

