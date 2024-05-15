#ChaiWithPriya When the FOMO is real
Hues of purple, pink and green overtook my social media feeds on Saturday morning after the Northern Lights were visible across the world. The powerful solar storms coloured skies across the Northern hemisphere at the weekend, and friends and family were quick to share images on WhatsApp group chats to share the rare sight. It...
