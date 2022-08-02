Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Aug, 2022

Local News

‘Challenging’ week sees GFRS response to tunnel fire end

By Chronicle Staff
2nd August 2022

A week after the fire in Power’s Drive Tunnel began, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s operational phase has ended, with the site now handed over to Technical Services.

The past week has seen the GFRS work in extremely hot and difficult conditions when the fire in Power’s Drive Tunnel, behind the old incinerator, began on Tuesday at around midday.

Inside the burning tunnel there was near-zero visibility which hindered access for firefighters until Wednesday last week.

Firefighters then managed to extinguish the fire in Vault 3 of the tunnel on Wednesday, with fire brought under control the next day, and extinguished on Friday.

“This was a very dynamic situation, that has undoubtedly tested our resilience during this last week,” the GFRS said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The professionalism, courage and sheer determination of our teams to resolve the developing scenario has been immense, and we can only but commend the actions of all involved, from the operational crews, control room staff, our mechanical support section and all other tiers of the command structures.”

“As Gibraltar restores normality, the GFRS remain available to assist any partner agency as and when required during the recovery phase of the incident.”

The GFRS thanked all partner agencies who have assisted them during what has been a “challenging and difficult time” for Gibraltar.

