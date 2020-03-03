Chamber offers free English lessons to members’ staff

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce is launching a new initiative for its members to help their employees improve their English language skills.

The Chamber has teamed up with the Little English Language School and will offer free English language classes to its members in order to give non-native English speakers a chance to gain greater confidence in their spoken English and in turn have many more satisfied customers.

The main focus will be on frontline staff who are in customer facing roles, particularly those in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Members from other sectors will also be eligible, but priority will be given to those in these sectors at the outset.

The overall objective is to help non-native English speakers improve their spoken English skills and in turn, give customers a better shopping experience.

Classes will be for basic, intermediate and advanced levels of spoken English.

Little English has a short online test which interested candidates can use to assess their current language level: https://www.littleenglish.eu/english-level-test

Employees of Chamber members who are interested in taking these classes are asked to email info@littleenglish.eu stating their preferred time - early morning, afternoon or evening - and the school will do its best to accommodate their requests.

The Little English School will use each candidates’ test scores to assess their level and allocate them a day and time for classes.

Within two weeks they should hear back from the school allocating them a date and time for their class.

Classes will last for 45 minutes each and will be held once a week although this might be increased depending on the initial take up. Chamber members will also need to give their staff permission to attend the classes.

The Chamber is limiting the number of staff which each member can send to these classes. Initially this will be limited to a total of five employees per Chamber member.

The Chamber will provide six free classes of 45 minutes each. Each class will be limited in size to a maximum of ten people but ideally no class will have more than eight people attending.

This is to ensure that those attending have several opportunities to practise speaking during each 45 minute lesson.

The main objectives of this initiative are to give non-native English speakers a chance to gain greater confidence in their spoken English and in turn have many more satisfied customers.

This offer is only open to employees of companies which are members of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce. Members need to have paid their 2020 annual subscription in full to be eligible to take up this offer. Companies which are not currently Chamber members may apply to join the Chamber in order to be eligible.

The deadline for applications for these classes expires on 31st May 2020. If you have any questions about this offer please contact the Chamber on 200 78376 or by email to info@gibraltarchamberofcommerce.com