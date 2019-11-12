Chamber publishes new magazine

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has published the first edition of its new quarterly magazine called Gibraltar Business.

The first edition will focus on the introduction of private pensions, the local shipping sector and gaming industry and in-depth interview with Kerry Blight from the Financial Services Regulator.

It will explore what is happening in Gibraltar’s business community and has been several months in the planning.

Chamber President, Christian Hernandez, said the Chamber is very excited for the launch of the new magazine.

The magazine will be available in print and online on www.gibraltarbusiness.gi and will be edited by Sophie Clifton-Tucker.