Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chamber publishes new magazine

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2019

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has published the first edition of its new quarterly magazine called Gibraltar Business.

The first edition will focus on the introduction of private pensions, the local shipping sector and gaming industry and in-depth interview with Kerry Blight from the Financial Services Regulator.

It will explore what is happening in Gibraltar’s business community and has been several months in the planning.

Chamber President, Christian Hernandez, said the Chamber is very excited for the launch of the new magazine.

The magazine will be available in print and online on www.gibraltarbusiness.gi and will be edited by Sophie Clifton-Tucker.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar troop train for exercise Jebel Sahara in Morocco

Mon 11th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Vox leader in La Linea rebukes Abascal over border tweet, reflecting wider anger

Sat 9th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK agrees to fund Brexit contingency projects in Gibraltar

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Catalan Bay rescue inspires author nearly a century later

12th November 2019

Local News
Marines reunite in remembrance and camaraderie

12th November 2019

Local News
London roadshow focuses on insurance

12th November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar Finance holds London seminar on Distributed Ledger Technology

12th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019