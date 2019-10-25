Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2019

Chamber supports civil service reform

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2019

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has insisted that Government plans to reform the civil service will benefit everyone in the community.

In a statement the Chamber said the plans, which were announced by the Chief Secretary Darren Grech earlier this week, confirm that the government is committed to investing in training and developing the civil service workforce to a higher level than any previous government.

Part of the reform will aim to ensure smooth succession planning, and the Chamber said: “Too often in the past, highly talented public officials have taken their well-earned retirement and their post remains unfilled sometimes for years due to lack of qualified or experienced successors.”

It added that the programme looks to give those civil servants who wish to advance to senior positions the training and skills needed to fill those roles.

Additionally by partnering with King’s College, one of the world’s leading academic institutions through the University of Gibraltar, the programme looks to be “both innovative and best in class”, the business organisation said.

“In short, it represents an unmatched opportunity for civil service employees.”

“In parallel, the steps which the government is taking to introduce e-government across all departments and government agencies will help to ensure that the civil service will function with much greater levels of efficiency, something which the Chamber and its members have sought for many years.”

“This increased efficiency is long overdue but will be even more critical once the full impact of Gibraltar leaving the EU becomes apparent.”

