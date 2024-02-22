Chamber welcomes the refurbishment of Landport entrance into Gibraltar

The Chamber has said it is with some satisfaction that after lobbying the Government for four years it has finally taken action to improve the overall appearance of the main entrance points into Gibraltar with the awarding of a tender for the beautification of the approach road and tunnel to Landport Gate.

“It is gratifying that this tender has been awarded to a contractor in the private sector,” said a statement from the Chamber.

“There is still the need to refurbish other entry points such as by the frontier at Four Corners and also in the Port for visiting cruise vessels, although the Chamber understands that schemes for these sites are currently being considered by the Government.”

“The Chamber hopes that it will not be too long until these sites are refurbished so that Gibraltar creates a positive impression to all of our visitors from around the world whether they are coming to Gibraltar for work or for leisure.”