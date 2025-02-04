Changes to Drop-Off Zone and extended free parking at St Joseph’s School

As from Wednesday, St Joseph’s School is implementing a new policy aimed at improving traffic flow and parking convenience for both parents and local residents.

The drop-off zone at St Joseph’s School will be modified to ensure that all cars are cleared by no later than 8am each morning. This change is part of an effort to reduce congestion around the school during morning hours, allowing for smoother traffic movement and safer conditions for pupils arriving at school.

To accommodate residents in the surrounding area, the existing pay-and-display parking spaces will now offer free parking until 9:30am. This extension of free parking hours will provide additional convenience for local residents who may need to park after the morning drop-off period.

“We kindly ask all parents, caregivers and drivers to respect the new drop-off zone regulations and ensure that vehicles are moved by 8am to avoid any disruptions. The extension of free parking will remain in effect until further notice,” said a statement from the Government.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation in making these changes a success and look forward to improved traffic conditions around St Joseph’s School.”