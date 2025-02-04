Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Changes to Drop-Off Zone and extended free parking at St Joseph’s School

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th February 2025

As from Wednesday, St Joseph’s School is implementing a new policy aimed at improving traffic flow and parking convenience for both parents and local residents.

The drop-off zone at St Joseph’s School will be modified to ensure that all cars are cleared by no later than 8am each morning. This change is part of an effort to reduce congestion around the school during morning hours, allowing for smoother traffic movement and safer conditions for pupils arriving at school.

To accommodate residents in the surrounding area, the existing pay-and-display parking spaces will now offer free parking until 9:30am. This extension of free parking hours will provide additional convenience for local residents who may need to park after the morning drop-off period.

“We kindly ask all parents, caregivers and drivers to respect the new drop-off zone regulations and ensure that vehicles are moved by 8am to avoid any disruptions. The extension of free parking will remain in effect until further notice,” said a statement from the Government.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation in making these changes a success and look forward to improved traffic conditions around St Joseph’s School.”

Most Read

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Astute-class submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 3rd Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt earmarks temporary relocation site as Queen’s Hotel residents again spotlight concerns

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2025 line up

4th February 2025

Local News
Gibraltar tests response to runway emergency

4th February 2025

Local News
Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

4th February 2025

Local News
New cultural exchange with Morocco

3rd February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025