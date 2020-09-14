Changing Mediterranean landscape makes Gibraltar ‘increasingly important’ to UK military, Governor says
Gibraltar will become increasingly important as a military forward mounting base for the UK and its allies as NATO places greater focus on multiple challenges in the Mediterranean region, the Governor has told the Chronicle. Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, who enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the Royal Navy prior to becoming Governor,...
