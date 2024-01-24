Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Charities and professionals hear from noted mental health activist

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
24th January 2024

Rabbi Shalom Hammer addressed mental health charities, professionals, social workers, the mayor and the minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism last Thursday and shared the story of his daughter Gila’s death by suicide. The event was organised by GibSams, but he was brought to the Rock by Isaac Hassan who did so to mark...

