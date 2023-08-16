Charities donate paediatric heart holter to Rainbow Children's Ward

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association together with BabySTEPPs Gibraltar have purchased and donated a state of the art paediatric heart holter to St. Bernard's Hospital's Rainbow Children's Ward.

The aim was to further both charities commitment to advancing paediatric cardiac care in Gibraltar with the money raised by holding a fashion show. The total raised was £5,000.

According to a statement from the charities such heart holters are crucial medical devices used to monitor and record a child's heart rhythm over an extended period of time.

“With this valuable addition to their medical equipment, the Rainbow Children's Ward can now offer enhanced diagnostics and continuous monitoring for young patients with cardiac conditions,” said the statement.

“Both charities recognize the critical role that hospitals play in providing exceptional care to children in need, especially those diagnosed with heart-related conditions.”

“By facilitating access to advanced medical technology, such as the paediatric heart holter, we aim to empower healthcare professionals and create a more nurturing environment for the young patients under their care.”

Suyenne Perez Catania, Chairperson of the Cardiac Association said, “We are delighted to support the St. Bernard Hospital's Rainbow Children's Ward by providing them with a paediatric heart holter."

"This donation represents our dedication to improving the healthcare outcomes of children with heart conditions, and we hope it will contribute to a brighter and healthier future for these young patients and their families.”

Louise Busto, Vice-Chairperson of BabySTEPPs Gibraltar said "the collaborative efforts expressed by all involved to further enhance hospital care and assist in the provision of diagnostic equipment is fantastic. BabySTEPPs Gibraltar remains committed to supporting young patients and their families every "step" of the way and we trust that this donation will be hugely beneficial."