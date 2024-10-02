Charities receive £14,000 from Gibraltar Fair as National Day poster winner announced

Donations resulting from the fundraising during the National Day Fair were presented at a reception at the Mario Finlayson Gallery on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation, Gibraltar Women’s Health Group, Gibraltar Men’s Health Group, International Lions Club of Gibraltar, Nazareth House Soup Kitchen and the Psychological Support Group each received a share of the £14,000 raised.

MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club made donations to Gibraltar Special Olympics and Clubhouse Gibraltar.

In addition, the winner of this year’s National Day poster competition, Noa Sanchez Cano from Bayside Comprehensive School, was also announced.

The poster competition was launched in June 2023 with the aim of finding an innovative design which could be used by Gibraltar Cultural Services to promote its National Day Programme of Events.

“National Day and National week are very important for us, not only as a community, but also as Gibraltarians,” said the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, at the event.

“And it has become part of reinforcing who we are and our identity.”

“It’s great to have so many organisations and charities who have come to make it possible for everyone to enjoy.”

“A huge congratulations to Noa Sanchez Cano for winning the poster competition.”

He also thanked the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services who made the National Week festivities a success.

The poster competition was organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, and attracted a total of 61 entries from local students.

Mr Santos presented Ms Sanchez Cano with her award and was joined by Forti Azzopardi, from the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group.

Together they also presented cheques amounting to the value of £14000 to local charities and volunteer groups that participated in National Celebrations.

“I wish to thank all the charitable organisations, volunteers and all other entities who work throughout the Gibraltar Fair and indeed throughout the National Celebrations to ensure Gibraltar has the varied programme of entertainment we deserve,” said Mr Santos.

“My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services and the SDGG who work tirelessly to produce and coordinate all the events that have taken place so successfully.”