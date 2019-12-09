Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Charity appeal collects 746 unwanted winter coats for London's homeless

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2019

In a period of three weeks, local estate agent Chestertons collected 746 coats for homeless people in London following its annual charity appeal.

The coats were boxed and collected from Chestertons' offices in Ocean Village on a daily basis by charity appeal partner, DHL Express.

Last week, 83 boxes of coats were taken to London and are now being distributed to the homeless and the vulnerable via shelters and homeless charities across London by the charity "Calling London".

Prior Park School was also a collection point and students raided their cupboards to contribute a further 80 unwanted coats.

"Once again we are totally astonished by the kindness and generosity shown by the Gibraltar community who dug deep into their wardrobes to produce this amount of coats for this amazing appeal,” said Mike Nicholls, Chestertons CEO.

“We expected about 100 coats! Somewhere in London tonight, someone will be kept warm because of their thoughtfulness. Thank you to DHL Express for their generosity and Prior Park for their support too. Plus each and every donor, I can't thank everyone who contributed enough,” he added.

