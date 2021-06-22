Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Sports

Charity beach volleyball tournament kicks off summer of competition

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd June 2021

Some thirty plus teams are expected to line out during the coming days at the Beach Volleyball Nuffield Pool Area courts in the Free the Knee 2021 – Charity Volleyball Tournament.
The annual events which has been held during the past five years, organised by the GFSC has seen the assistance of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association who described the event as the first tournament to kick off its beach volleyball competitions this summer.
The association hopes to announce a number of tournaments for this summer after last summers success in which teams from across the region added to the competitive edge on court.
This Wednesday evening will see the Free the Knee 2021 once again bring local players onto the court raining awareness and support for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar (PCSGG).
During the past five years, the GFSC has raised upwards of £30k towards this great cause, built a strong relationship with the charity and driven a huge amount of awareness and help towards the charity’s objectives. “Free the Knee” has become a staple event during the summer period in the business calendar year.

The tournament starts at 6.30pm on Wednesday and will see matches played into the evening with Thursday seeing play start at 6pm.
The tournament comes a the indoor volleyball league also comes to its finale with the GibOil League presentation and medals on June 29th at 830pm at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. That same evening the mens final league match will take place at 630 pm, as well as the ‘best Vs the rest’ for the women’s league with play taking place on both courts.

