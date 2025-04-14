Charity launches healthy relationships campaign after finding ‘adulthood abuse starts in childhood’

Childline Gibraltar has launched a campaign on healthy relationships after the charity found that for most adults in their ‘Domestic Abuse Recovery Together’ [DART] programme the abuse began as teenagers.

Last November the charity launched the 10-week DART programme which helps the parent who is the victim of the abuse, usually mothers, and their children strengthen their relationship.

In the months since, the charity found that most of the adults reported that their abuse began in their teenage years, and since then cycle has repeated throughout adulthood.

“Adulthood abuse starts in childhood,” Childline CEO Caroline Carter said.

At the core of the programme is safeguarding children from abuse and exploring issues within a safe and friendly environment.

From the findings of this programme Childline launched a ‘Stay Safe’ campaign to help teenagers understand the difference between unhealthy and healthy relationships.

The charity has posted a video online which provides essential insights on personal boundaries, warning signs of unhealthy relationships, and how to seek help when needed.

The advice is that relationships should be based on communication, trust, love and respect without fear or judgment.

In the campaign video teenagers discussed boundaries and highlighted that a ‘red flag’ is being asked to cancel plans with loved ones and becoming isolated.

They highlighted that unhealthy relationships do not start that way at first but that red flags can be spotted early on.

For example, red flags include if a relationship feels intense, rushed, or overwhelming. Other signs include if a person becomes possessive, controlling, or suspicious.

The campaign highlighted that a person becoming volatile in a relationship or causing the other to feel anxious is unhealthy.

The advice for those in an unhealthy relationship is to reflect, recognise any issues, and speak to a trusted adult or call Childline’s dedicate helpline service for teenagers called ‘Teenline’.

For Childline, the campaign aims to empower young people to make safe choices and build positive relationships and comes after 12 children were referred to the DART programme in a month.

The DART programme helps mothers and children to understand what domestic abuse is, learn how to talk about domestic abuse, express their feelings in healthy ways, know they are not to blame, identify protection strategies and build their confidence and self-esteem.

The hope is that the campaign will protect children and teenagers, and in turn stop the cycle of abuse.

To watch the campaign visit Childline Gibraltar on YouTube and to talk to Teenline call 8009 or WhatsApp 58009513.