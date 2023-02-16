Charity shop donates £2,600 to Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar

The Kishin Alwani Foundation charity shop has donated £2,600 from the sale of items within its shop to Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

Every three months the income from the sales generated by the charity shop is donated to different charities on the Rock.

“We make regular donations to different charities and this charity was one we had not supported yet,” said Mr Alwani.

“So, we decided that they're doing a very good service to the community and they deserve our support.”

Mr Alwani added that he was very grateful to the general public who donate the unused clothes, to the volunteers who work freely to sell those clothes and to the people who buy those clothes.

Committee members of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar were delighted to accept the cheque and explained what the donation would be used for.

“What it means is we can help the community especially if the GHA wants anything, like equipment or the time we gave them money for a professional development course to train a whole department,” said the charity’s Chairperson Mercy Posso.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar also provides wigs, bras, psychological treatment if needed.

Since its inception in 2007 over £340,000 has been raised with the vast majority of that going to the GHA for new equipment, services or training.

On occasion they have assisted a person with cancer who were unable to keep up with their bills due to their ongoing ill health and their circumstances.

They also organise support groups for people who are undergoing treatment or who have survived the cancer. They provide different talks and demonstrations also followed by tea and biscuits.