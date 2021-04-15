Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Apr, 2021

Charles and Camilla view flowers left in memory of Philip

15th April 2021

By Tony Jones
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have made their first joint public appearance since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh to see flowers left in his memory.

Charles and Camilla made an emotional visit to Marlborough House – the home of the Commonwealth – in central London, where floral tributes laid at the gates of Buckingham Palace are brought each evening.

Charles and Camilla were pictured stopping to look at the bouquets of flowers left by those wanting to honour the duke.

Items left in tribute include a model of a Land Rover similar to the one that will bear Philip’s coffin on Saturday, with the words “The Duke R.I.P” on the roof.

Next to it, a card from “Marian & Marum” read: “Your memory will never fade. Rest in Peace.”

Another read: “Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow. You are in our prayers.”

One card said: “HRH A True Gentleman. Thank you for your devoted service to our country. We shall miss you.”

Some notes were written for the Queen: “Sending our love and condolences on the loss of your beloved Prince Philip, yours always, love Layla, Lis and Neil xxxx.”

One card quoted the monarch’s famous comment about her husband: “We are so sorry for your profound loss, Your Majesty’s ‘strength and stay’ will endure in our hearts always.”

Meanwhile, the Earl of Wessex has thanked holders and participants of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and the International Award, for sharing their memories of his father and their experiences of the scheme.

Edward said about Philip: “He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future.”

In a tribute at the weekend, Charles described his late father as a “very special person”, and praised him for giving “the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country” for the last 70 years.
(PA)

