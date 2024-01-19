Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Charles Bonfante appointed Stipendiary Magistrate

Charles Bonfante, a lawyer and a Major in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment reserves, is pictured [above right] last year during a Royal Salute marking the King’s birthday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2024

Local barrister Charles Bonfante has been appointed to be the Stipendiary Magistrate and Coroner, with effect from March 18.

The appointment was made on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and confirmed on Friday.

He was called to the Bar in England and Wales in 2011, and in Gibraltar in 2014.

He joined Hassans in 2014 and became a Partner in the Litigation Department in 2021, specialising in crime and leading the firm’s criminal practice.

Mr Bonfante has also served in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, including a tour in Afghanistan, and is a Major and the officer in charge of the Reserves.

