Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Charles praises ‘remarkable NHS’ in message of hope to the nation

Clarence House

By Press Association
1st April 2020

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The Prince of Wales has delivered a message of hope to the nation in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, saying “end it will” and praising the “remarkable NHS” as its staff “battle heroically to save lives”.

Charles made his first appearance since coming out of self-isolation, following his Covid-19 diagnosis, to record the video message in support of the charity Age UK which he represents as patron.

The heir to the throne also spoke about the nation’s shared experience of living with the virus, saying it was a “strange, frustrating and often distressing experience” when people were separated from loved ones.

In his video message, posted on royal websites and social media, Charles said: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

In the footage recorded on Tuesday morning by staff at Birkhall, the prince’s home in Scotland, Charles went on to say: “And at a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud.”

On Monday, Clarence House announced the 71-year-old prince, who developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend of March 21/22, had completed his period of isolation at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK army truck pays surprise visit to nine-year-old aspiring soldier

1st April 2020

UK/Spain News
New Facebook tool lets UK users request or offer help in their community

1st April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain offers more aid for households, small businesses hit by coronavirus

1st April 2020

UK/Spain News
£200m of plants ‘will be destroyed’ due to UK garden centre closures

31st March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020