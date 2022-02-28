Chasing Nelson: Memoria y Deseo

By Jonathan Pizarro

Last week, I was asked by the Gibraltar-based artist collective Kitchen Studios to host a takeover of their Instagram page. It involved posting once a day for a week with a showcase of my work. I decided to write one or two pages in a notebook and take a photo.

I wanted to capture a sense of immediacy, and have some fun with whatever came to mind. It was a liberating experience to just write and not think of a finished product that will be up for inspection or consideration. I found myself writing flash fiction, fragments of longer pieces I could expand, creative non-fiction, and poetry. I wrote in English, in Spanish, in Llanito. I felt like I had been given a space where I could be comfortable to produce what I liked.

Which is what excites me about Kitchen Studios, and their aim to curate a workspace for young creative people in Gibraltar. I would argue they have also done this digitally through their Instagram takeovers. The greatest joy I had for the week was exploring previous artists who had also posted daily content. There is work there that should certainly be celebrated more than it currently is.

If we continue with the thread of Gibraltar culture…before we can even define what that means, the work itself needs to exist. And then it’s not a case of existing, but rather that the work needs to be help up, given a chance to be explored and examined and discussed. And thanks to initiatives like Kitchen Studios, the work exists. The rest is up to us.

Since February 11th and until the end of March, Kitchen Studios have curated an exhibition of artists in La Línea. Prompted by two words from Gibraltarian musician Gabriel Moreno, the exhibition is entitled ‘Memoria y Deseo/Memory & Desire’ and the works on display are multi-disciplined responses to this.

I suppose everyone’s culture is driven by the idea of memory and desire, but it feels particularly apt for work involving Gibraltarian artists. The memory we carry is collective and often recalled by our elders and nowhere else. It falls in danger of being forgotten entirely. We have plenty of narratives involving the Great Siege, for example, but as a social memory of Gibraltarians as a people go, it is something you very much have to go looking for.

We don’t have multi-million dollar films and TV shows being made about us, at least not yet. Outside of the military history section in a bookshop or library, good luck. And children in the UK are most definitely not learning a thing about our rich and varied culture. I’ve often heard as a reply, ‘well, why should they?’ and my reply to that is ‘why should they not?’.

And there comes desire. To me, the desire is an ache that reaches forward and asks questions about what our future may be. What will our nation look like? What will be preserved? How will we define ourselves? What language will we be speaking? And what will be left behind?

It’s been noted that perhaps it’s a shame that the exhibition takes place in La Línea, but aside from the spirit of collaboration and fraternity with our neighbours through culture as a tonic for the negative and tiresome political discourse by people who have probably never even step foot in either town, it also feels appropriate to stage works related to memory and desire on the other side of the border fence. Not so long ago, that fence barely existed. There is a pool of memory and desire in La Línea related to a culture we share with our neighbours. Memory often proves capable of being unreliable, and selective.

Unable to come and visit physically, I’ve been looking through a lot of the work online. I am particularly struck by the work of Gibraltarian artist Naomi Duarte, and her use of old photographs, flowers, and found objects. Her work tells the story of a Gibraltar half-remembered, with that browning at the edges or the stains of a Winston cigarette.

There’s a particularly bittersweet use of an old photograph featuring a packed Caleta beach, with the soon to be gone Caleta Palace in the background, and the green of the Rock visible to the left, before all the multi-coloured luxury houses turned up. In another of her works, she dyes old family photographs and religious estampas a turquoise blue, arranging them into an azulejo construction that are seen in the patios of Gibraltar’s Old Town and around the back streets of La Línea. She frames the personal of her family’s past and brings into the focus of her cultural heritage, an inescapable Mediterranean-ness where the only thing that is permanent is the sea.

It's not easy to work in this way. As a Gibraltarian creative person, bringing all of yourself into a work. In the UK, you are often confronted by the ‘where?” of it all by people who are unwilling to see Mediterranean culture as anything other than a beach, sun and tapas, and who are definitely not willing to engage with the notion that a person may exist from somewhere like Gibraltar and have something to say about it. In Spain, there is often the persistent fight to be recognised at all, or for someone to allow themselves to see past the myth of a capture piece of land.

And even in our own space, back through the border fence, there is often the feeling that yes, it’s all very lovely and everyone is very talented, but the conversation stops there. We can go home and switch on the BBC or Netflix and see the ‘real’ culture.

Our own worst enemies. Not willing to champion our young creative people and afford them a feeling of legitimacy. Not that they need it as much anymore. With places like Kitchen Studios thriving, and bold, uncompromising Gibraltarian artists like Naomi Duarte creating powerful work related to their Gibraltarian cultural identity, people are starting to pay attention. Don’t get left behind.