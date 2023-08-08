#Chasing Nelson Sinead O’Connor remembered
It seems almost quaint, in this post-Kardashian world we live in. Would there be a lasting outrage about someone ripping up the photo of the Pope live on television? Considering the appetite for a twenty-four hours news cycle, and so much that we are prompted to be enraged about, I would imagine it lasting a...
