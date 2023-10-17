#Chasing Nelson ‘Telling Our Stories’
I’ll be running an in-person writing workshop on the morning of Sunday 11th November, as part of Gibraltar Literature Week and, on the Thursday, I’ll be interviewed by Gibraltar legend Alice Mascarenhas as part of the ‘An Audience With…’ talks and that feels daunting and special. The writing workshop is, with no disrespect meant, nearer...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here