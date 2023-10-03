Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Oct, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#Chasing Nelson: You’re Next

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

By Jonathan Pizarro
3rd October 2023

I didn’t listen in full to Suella Braverman’s now infamous speech on the failure of multiculturalism last week. Mostly because I don’t think a soul with any sense of humanity can endure forty-five minutes of extreme right-wing rhetoric. I did listen to some of it though, just to check. Not because I was shocked by...

