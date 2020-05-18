Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th May, 2020

Chemo patient to complete physical challenge for Cancer Relief

Simon Morgan on Tuesday morning after a swim that is forming part of his 1,000km challenge.

By Eyleen Gomez
18th May 2020

At the age of 51 Simon Morgan is going to complete a 1,000 kilometre run, cycle and swim challenge, all while he receives chemotherapy for bladder cancer.

He is doing this to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar. So far he has raised nearly £2,000.

“I have bladder cancer. And to be honest, I consider myself lucky, because it was found early,” Mr Morgan told the Chronicle.

“I have had three operations over the last two years to remove the cancer, but unfortunately it has come back. So this time they have decided to treat me with chemo.”

He started chemotherapy on May 10 and will continue to receive it once a week at St Bernard's every Sunday.

“I will have my last session on June 14, and that's my birthday. So it will be a double celebration,” he said.

Mr Morgan is supported in both his treatment and his 1,000km challenge by his “two amazing children, Isabel 12, and Cristina 13. And a very supportive and loving wife, Michelle 34.”

The family sometimes run together.

During Mr Morgan’s six weeks of treatment he will be running, cycling and swimming 1,000 km in total. The name of the challenge is ‘Cancer Relief Gibraltar, 1000k Challenge’.

“Ironically, I did a cycle ride, Clock to Rock and that was well over a 1000 miles, Big Ben to Gibraltar for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Little smiles, five years ago with Mark Cooper and Graham Dyer, before I ever knew I had cancer,” he said.

“I keep fit, and have taken part in a couple of triathlons and a few Med Step Challenges, anything for a good course really.”

“Cancer Relief Gibraltar do a great job in supporting people with cancer in our community, and go above and beyond.”

These other challenges he has done with fellow athletes this time he is doing it solo.

“But with the support of Michelle and the girls, I want to stay focused and show my children that I am strong enough to beat this,” he said.

Mr Morgan started the fundraising with a target of £1000. However, when he posted the link for my challenge on Facebook he surpassed that target in the first day.

“I was shocked at how much people gave. It really really goes to show that even in these tough times, people are still willing to think of others,” he said.

He especially notes that his boss, Michael Chrome, has given him support while he has been off work.

You can support Mr Morgan’s challenge on the JustGiving website: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simonjmorgan

You can also follow his progress throughout the six weeks on Strava at https://www.strava.com/athletes/49119139, where you can give him kudos and encouragement.

