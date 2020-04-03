Chestertons and Supernatural team up to deliver meals to those in need

Chestertons has joined forces with World Trade Center restaurant Supernatural to reach out to those in need of a nutritious hot meal during these difficult times.

Supernatural is currently providing food to some of the most vulnerable in the local community with the old style ‘meals on wheels’.

“Our first task is to identify charities, churches and other groups who could benefit from this offer of mass catering,” Chestertons said in a statement.

The company encourages people to Supernatural on tel: 200 77321 or email: gib@sprntrl.co.uk to help us reach those in need.

Chestertons is encouraging people to donate £4 a meal which helps fund the meal including delivery.

“Basically the service is being provided at cost by Supernatural to keep their business going, the chefs paid and needy people nourished during these tough times,” Chestertons said.

“Chestertons has been supporting this cause for the last few days and reached out to clients and even GHA staff with deliveries. Now we wish to escalate.”