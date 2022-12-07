Chestertons tops BIG Breakfast record, raising £6,147

Chestertons’ BIG Breakfast event last Friday raised £6,147, 20% higher than last year’s record.

Some 1,187 baps were prepared and delivered to pre-booked orders. Over 300 baps were made outside of their office for individual orders.

The Hassans’ order of 250 baps included 100 for Father Charlie’s meals for the needy.

Morrisons and Restsso donated ingredients allowing Chestertons to donate the cost to the charitable pot instead. Bruno’s donated the use of their kitchen, two chefs and 1,000 eggs. The Ebike Gibraltar team helped with over 50 deliveries.

Even the Chief Minister joined the team to help out when the queue stretched down Ocean Village Promenade.

Managing director, Paul Duck, said: “If the objective was a team building exercise, then this was it. However, the objective was to raise as much money as possible for local charities in a fun and engaging manner. The sponsors, community, staff and donors all played their part to hit this new record. Our objective now is to see how we can achieve £7,000 next year.”