Tue 18th Feb, 2020

Local News

Chiclana mayor explores maritime and tourism opportunities with the Rock

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
18th February 2020

Tourism and the maritime sector were at the heart discussions yesterday between Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Mayor of Chiclana, Jose Maria Roman. The Socialist mayor led a business delegation to Gibraltar to discuss future opportunities with GibDock and the Rock’s tourism sector, highlighting the fact that people from his city travelled daily to...

