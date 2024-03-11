Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Mar, 2024

Chief Inspector Perera is the Acting Police Commissioner of Montserrat

By Chronicle Staff
11th March 2024

An RGP officer is currently serving as the Acting Police Commissioner of Montserrat, a small island in the Caribbean.

Today (Friday), Chief Inspector Sean Perera was sworn in to the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), by the Chief Magistrate Vashti Chatoor.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Perera then swore his oath to Royal Montserrat Police Service to the Governor, Sarah Tucker.

Mr Perera will cover as Acting Commissioner from March 9-14 and then as Deputy Commissioner until March 29.

“I am grateful to the Royal Gibraltar Police for extending their support to Montserrat. This is a further opportunity for British Overseas Territories to collaborate and work together,” said Ms Tucker.

