Chief Justice wants more flexibility for remote court hearings
Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said on Friday that he would welcome legislative changes to allow for more types of court hearings to be held remotely if necessary. Mr Justice Dudley was speaking at the Ceremonial Opening of the Legal Year in the Supreme Court, flanked by fellow judges including from the Court of Appeal as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here