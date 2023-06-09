Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jun, 2023

Chief Minister to address United Nations on Monday

Archive image of the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo arriving at the UN. Photo by Gibraltar Government/handout

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2023

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, leave for New York this weekend to attend the annual session of the Committee of 24 and other meetings.

The UN session is expected to start on Monday at 4pm Gibraltar time, which is 10am in New York.

“The Chief Minister will once again defend the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

The Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Tuesday, and the Deputy Chief Minister will continue with a schedule of separate pre-arranged meetings and return on Wednesday.

