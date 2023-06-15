Chief Minister to continue 'on location' public meetings

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will continue his ‘CM On Location’ public meetings towards the end of June.

This initiative provides communities and individual constituents around Gibraltar direct access to the Chief Minister, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“Any member of the public can request a time slot for a meeting with the Chief Minister by sending an email in advance to CMonLocation@gibraltar.gov.gi,” the spokesman added.

“Please provide details of the issue you wish to discuss in order to ensure the relevant information is available to the Chief Minister on the day of your meeting with him.”

For his part, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I am very much looking forward to speaking to members of our community and to listen to their concerns and views.”

“I encourage those wishing to discuss any issues in the coming weeks to request a time slot.” “We started the ‘CM On Location’ initiative back in 2019, and it has been extremely useful to gain insight and directly engage the community in a meaningful way.”

‘CM On Location’ community meetings will take place on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday June 27, 2023 at Glacis Estate; Wednesday June 28, 2023 at Eastern Beach Area; Thursday June 29, 2023 at Catalan Bay; Friday June 30, 2023 at Laguna Estate and Rosia Bay – Dolphin Youth Club; Wednesday July 5, 2023 at Mid-Harbour Estate; Thursday July 6, 2023 at Varyl Begg Social Club; Tuesday July 11 2023 at IPA Social Club; Thursday July 13, 2023 at Senior Citizens Social Club; Tuesday July 18 2023 at Plater Youth Club.

The Government spokesman said to take note that dates and locations are subject to change.