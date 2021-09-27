Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Chief Minister travels to UK for Labour Party conference and meetings

By Chronicle Staff
27th September 2021

The Chief Minister travelled to the UK today to host the Gibraltar reception at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, he first trip to the UK in over a year.

Mr Picardo will also hold various other meetings in London, No.6 Convent Place said.

“I will be travelling to the United Kingdom today for the first time since last
August,” Mr Picardo said in a statement.

“It has been 13 months since I last visited the UK.”

“Before the pandemic I would be travelling to the UK several times a month and sometimes even more than once a week.”

“Although things are not yet back to normal, a glimmer of return to normality is starting to appear.”

“I am looking forward to attending the party conferences this year and making Gibraltar’s case with the rank and file of the Labour and Conservative parties as we have traditionally done.”

Next week the Chief Minister will also attend the Conservative Party conference in Manchester to host the Gibraltar reception at that event.

Mr Picardo returns to the Rock this Thursday and will return to United Kingdom for the Manchester events on Sunday.

The Deputy Chief Minster, Dr Joseph Garcia, will be acting Chief Minister whilst Mr Picardo is away.

