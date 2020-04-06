Chief Minister writes to the Queen after televised message

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to the Queen following her televised address on Sunday night to the British People and to the whole of the UK family.

This address was watched by over 24 million people in UK and was also broadcast live in Gibraltar.

On behalf of the People of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister thanked the Queen for her “magnificent speech” which he said was gratefully received in Gibraltar "as we, too, rally together to brave this storm and protect our loved ones.”

Mr Picardo also wished to reassure her that the loyalty of Gibraltarian Britons “would remain as strong as the Rock of Gibraltar on which we live.”

“We too will succeed in this challenge as we stand with the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and offer whatever assistance we can in the fight against this terrible pandemic,” he wrote.