Child among migrants 'with hypothermia' rescued from channel

By Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

A child was among a group of migrants rescued after getting hypothermia while trying to cross the English Channel, according to French authorities.

A boat carrying the 12 - including two women and a child - got into difficulty off Cap Gris-Nez, on the northern coast of France, the Prefecture Maritime de la Manche coastguard said.

The group, who appeared to be attempting to cross the Channel at what is regarded as the closest point between France and the UK, were found to be suffering from "mild hypothermia", according to a statement from the coastguard.

They were taken back to France and are "safe and sound", it added.

The coastguard reiterated its warning over the dangers of crossing the Channel by small boat and the risk to life this posed.