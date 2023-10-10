Childline Gibraltar deliver inspiring Mental Health Awareness Day assemblies

Childline Gibraltar will deliver school assemblies to Year 4 and Year 6 students at St. Anne's Upper Primary School to mark Mental Health Awareness Day today.

“In a collaboration dedicated to promoting mental health awareness among children, Childline Gibraltar and the Department of Education continue to work together with an unwavering commitment to the holistic development of students,” said a statement from the charity.

“Childline’s community programme focusses on supporting children's emotional well-being, embracing academic and emotional growth.”

“The assemblies delivered by Childline Gibraltar at St Anne’s Upper Primary School will provide students with a safe and supportive platform to engage children and enable them to develop vital mental health skills,” the statement added.

Key Highlights of the Assemblies:

1. Childline Gibraltar Experts: Experienced professionals from Childline Gibraltar will lead discussions on building emotional resilience and effective coping strategies.

2. Resilience Tree: The interactive session will help students express their resilience by making a resilience tree outlining how they have overcome challenges and what they learnt on each leaf.

3. Charlie Bear Visit: Childline’s popular Mascot will be visiting the school with his Resilience Backpack and explaining what tools he carries with him to thrive and overcome any challenge he faces.

Childline Gibraltar is committed to providing emotional support and guidance to children and young people in Gibraltar. Their services are designed to empower young minds to cope with challenges and seek help when needed.

If any child or adult would like to access free, confidential, one to one support from their experts contact the Helpline, open every day of the year, by phone 8008, text on WhatsApp 58008288, email 8008@childline.gi or live chat on www.childline.gi.

For more information about Childline Gibraltar visit www.childline.gi