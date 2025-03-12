Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Childline Gibraltar launches 'Stay Safe' campaign to protect children from abuse

By Chronicle Staff
12th March 2025

Childline Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Department of Education, is delivering school assemblies across Gibraltar as part of this year’s Blue Week, which takes place this week.

Blue Week is an annual event aimed at raising awareness of the charity’s work, with activities including school assemblies, a fundraising quiz and a community initiative encouraging supporters to wear blue on March 14.

This year’s campaign, themed Stay Safe, focuses on safeguarding children from abuse, particularly sexual abuse. The initiative is supported by the Department of Education and the Child Protection Committee.

The campaign incorporates the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS initiative, an educational programme designed to help children understand personal boundaries and encourage them to speak to a trusted adult if they feel uncomfortable or worried.

The programme has been developed with input from children, parents, carers and teachers.

As part of the campaign, Childline Gibraltar is delivering in-person assemblies to school year groups, as well as providing video assemblies for classrooms to ensure all students receive the safeguarding message in an engaging and accessible format.

To reinforce these messages throughout the year, Childline Gibraltar will donate a copy of the NSPCC’s PANTS book to every school library.

In secondary schools, Stay Safe! assemblies will focus on recognising healthy and unhealthy relationships, educating students on personal boundaries, identifying warning signs, and understanding where to seek help if they feel unsafe.

Childline Gibraltar is encouraging individuals and businesses to show their support by wearing blue on March 14 and sharing photos on social media.

