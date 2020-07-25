Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jul, 2020

Childline launches ’MOVE, DONATE, NOMINATE’ for 8008

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2020

Childline (Gibraltar)’s big fundraising event, “Move, Donate, Nominate” is in full swing.

This year’s theme asks people to take a selfie of themselves walking, running, cycling or swimming, make a donation and then nominate their family and friends to do likewise.

“Having taken your pics, please upload them to social media and include the hashtags #ChildlineGib and #8008SummerChallenge,” Childline said.

“Alternatively, you can send them to fundraising@childline.gi. They will then be displayed and shared on all our social media platforms.”

Children’s charity Childline said it was experiencing a very busy year.

“During lockdown, we received 187 calls from children and young people and our services are needed more than ever,” the charity said.

The helpline is manned by specially trained Listeners from 5pm till 9pm every day of the year and Children can also be contacted via 8008 (Freephone), www.childline.gi (Live Chat), 58008288 (WhatsApp) and 8008@childline.gi (Email)

Donations will be used to fund the specialist training required to become a Childline Listener and make a real difference to children and young people in Gibraltar.

