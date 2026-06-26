Childline marks 20th anniversary with gala celebration

Childline Gibraltar marked its 20th anniversary with a gala dinner at the Sunborn Hotel, celebrating two decades of support for children, youngÂ peopleÂ and families across Gibraltar.Â

The event brought together supporters, volunteers, trustees,Â partnersÂ and guests who have contributed to the charityâ€™s work since it was founded in 2006. Proceedings opened with a performance by the GAMPA Choir, setting the tone for an evening reflecting on Childlineâ€™s achievements and ongoing work within the community.Â

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, attended as guest ofÂ honourÂ and congratulated Childline on its achievements over the past 20 years.Â

During the evening, Childline co-chair Patrick Canessa announced the creation of the TitaÂ StagnettoÂ Award, which will be presented annually to an individual or charity that has done the most to promote Childlineâ€™s support for children and young people in Gibraltar.Â

The award has beenÂ establishedÂ in memory ofÂ MsÂ Stagnetto, a founder and trustee of Childline, who died just days before the charityâ€™s 20th anniversary. The announcement formed one of the eveningâ€™s key moments as guests reflected on her contribution to theÂ organisationÂ and its development over the years.Â

In a separate address, co-chair Annie Green highlighted the continuing need for Childlineâ€™s services and outlined the charityâ€™s work over the past year.Â

She said the charity had received more than 350 calls through its Childline andÂ TeenlineÂ helplines since July last year, resulting in 16 safeguarding referrals to professional agencies.Â

MsÂ Green said the figuresÂ demonstratedÂ the importance of ensuring that children, youngÂ peopleÂ and families have access to support when they need it.Â

She also outlined a range of services provided by the charity, including Appropriate Adult support andÂ programmesÂ focused on positive parenting, domestic abuse recovery, resilientÂ mindsÂ and teen development.Â

The evening alsoÂ showcasedÂ the work of young people involved in community initiatives. Guests viewed an exhibition featuring four large canvases created by young artists from The Growing ArtistsÂ Programme, sponsored by Triay Lawyers.Â

Entertainment was provided throughout the celebration, including a photo booth featuring Charlie Bear and performances by magician Brad, who entertained guests during the event.Â

Childline thanked all those who have supported its work over the past two decades, including volunteers, donors,Â trusteesÂ and partnerÂ organisations. The charity said its trustees, staff and almost 100 volunteers were looking forward to continuing to support Gibraltarâ€™s children and young people in the years ahead.Â

Childline andÂ TeenlineÂ provide free and confidential support every day of the year between 5pm and 9pm.Â

Childline is available to children and young people up to the age of 19, as well as adults concerned about the welfare of children and young people.Â TeenlineÂ is available to young people aged 11 to 19.Â

Childline can be contacted free on 8008, via WhatsApp on 58008288, through live chat at childline.gi or by email atÂ 8008@childline.gi.Â

TeenlineÂ can be contacted free on 8009 or via WhatsApp on 58009513.Â