Childline marks Blue Week

Childline Gibraltar marked Blue Week with a visit from the Mayor and various assemblies in local schools.

Mayor of Gibraltar Nicholas Guerrero visited the Childline office to find out more about the charity.

Childline CEO Caroline Carter, Co-chair Annie Green, and volunteers gave a presentation on the services the charity provides which includes the helplines Childline and Teenline, as well as the Appropriate Adult Service for juveniles detained in police custody and the Domestic Abuse Recovery Together (DART) programme.

Last week Childline held a series of assemblies across all Government primary schools and Bayside and Westside comprehensive schools.

The charity held its flag day last Friday and during the week also held a fundraising quiz.