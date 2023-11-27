Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Childline recruiting listeners for new helpline counselling model

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2023

Childline Gibraltar is recruiting new volunteers for their new helpline counselling model, which has been introduced in response to a rising demand for mental health support among children and young people.

The charity has enhanced its counselling model to better address diverse and complex needs on its Helpline.

Childline’s Helpline service can now more effectively provide tailored support to individuals seeking help during challenging times.

CEO Caroline Carter thanked the Kusuma Trust, who have funded the training programme.

The programme will embed the enhanced counselling model, emphasising the significant impact on the community.

"This improvement has broadened the standard of service we offer to the people of Gibraltar,”

“We are confident this model will make a substantial difference in every caller's life, irrespective of their circumstances."

The Enhanced Counselling Model not only enhances emotional support but also enables Listeners to better understand and address the diverse needs of every child who reaches out for help.

The new counselling model, developed by Childline UK, focuses on providing comprehensive emotional support, empathetic listening, and guidance to effect internal and external changes while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the child when they contact the Helpline.

Earlier this year, a team of 28 Helpline Listeners completed specialised training tailored to Gibraltar's needs, enabling them to implement the model effectively.

Now, the charity is looking to recruit a new intake of Helpline Listener volunteers to start the training in January 2024.

The training programme merges informative teaching sessions with interactive group sessions, alongside shadow shifts, to ensure that everyone has the practical tools to handle diverse situations effectively.

"The sessions were very good, and I particularly enjoyed the interactive group work," participants from the previous training course have said.

"The new model integrates various counselling approaches, making it a comprehensive and valuable tool."

Childline Gibraltar is currently seeking new volunteers for the Helpline Listener position.

Interested individuals are encouraged to email info@childline.gi by November 30, 2023 for more information on volunteering opportunities.

