Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Childline to launch Resilient Minds programme

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2023

Childline Gibraltar is about to launch its Resilient Minds programme which is designed to build children's emotional resilience by providing support for their mental health issues within the school environment.

Aimed at children aged 6 - 12 years, the programme has been funded by GBC Open Day and is being delivered in collaboration with the Department of Education.

Sessions will be tailored to the different age groups and will be delivered in schools. Whilst encouraging children to have some fun, they will involve interactive and engaging activities designed to promote discussions on emotions, positive thinking, teamwork and problem-solving.

"Research in UK has shown that resilient children and young people tend to excel academically and to have improved mental health,” said Caroline Carter, Childline's CEO.

"This programme will empower Gibraltar's young people and help to prepare them for life's challenges with confidence and resilience."

