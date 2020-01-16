Childline’s new CEO highlights sharp increase in calls
Childline Gibraltar received some 800 calls and messages last year, marking more than a twofold increase in the number of contacts, its new CEO Caroline Carter Olivero told the Chronicle. The sharp increase marks a 156% rise in the number of calls and is attributed by the charity to its new WhatsApp and online live...
