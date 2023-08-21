Children craft fun creations in Happy Crafting Summer Workshop
By Benedict Vasquez For youngsters not so keen on sweating it out on a pitch, the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme has given them an alternative that has got them out of the house, away from the X-box and got the creative juices flowing. The Happy Crafting Summer Workshop at Casemates has proved popular, with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here