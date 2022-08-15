Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Children create ‘prehistoric’ art and learn to ‘hunt’ at Parson’s Lodge

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
15th August 2022

Youngsters learnt how to create ‘prehistoric’ art and how the early humans hunted during a workshop in Parson’s Lodge organised by the Gibraltar National Museum. SSCO Palaeolithic archaeologist at the Museum, Francisco Giles, led the initiative, which forms part of the GSLA’s summer sports and leisure programme. The children began by learning how hunting methods...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

Perseid meteor shower this evening

Fri 12th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Students concerned as cost of living rises

12th August 2022

Local News
Two migrants refused entry in Tangier after Moroccan repatriation mix-up

11th August 2022

Local News
Invictus Games team member aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar

11th August 2022

Features
Children learn to create clay art in pottery workshops

10th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022