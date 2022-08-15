Children create ‘prehistoric’ art and learn to ‘hunt’ at Parson’s Lodge
Youngsters learnt how to create ‘prehistoric’ art and how the early humans hunted during a workshop in Parson’s Lodge organised by the Gibraltar National Museum. SSCO Palaeolithic archaeologist at the Museum, Francisco Giles, led the initiative, which forms part of the GSLA’s summer sports and leisure programme. The children began by learning how hunting methods...
