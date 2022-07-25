Children discover Gorham’s Cave Complex in Museum boat tour
Children explored the history of Neanderthals during a boat tour of the Gorham’s Cave Complex as part of the Gibraltar National Museum’s educational summer workshops called ‘Walks Through History’. Senior Guide Phil Smith told the children about the importance of the caves in understanding the history of the Neanderthals. The Gorham’s Cave Complex is a...
