Children enjoy batiks summer project

Creative projects continued at the Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates Square during the daily summer workshops, with batiks on the agenda.

The process started with painting on the cloth with toothpaste, using it like a pencil to do the drawing, then all the gaps were painted with acrylic paint to create the design.

Then, leaving those to dry, the youngsters made pompoms and beaded the ends.

Once dry, they washed the toothpaste out of the cloth, added some final touches with sharpie pens, and their design was complete

On this occasion, the class made the batiks as wall hangings, having already made cushions and bags in the past.

Weaving also commenced, using bright coloured yarn and different paints, the youngsters created heart shapes, weaving and an Eye of God.

The initiative, which forms part of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure programme, runs daily throughout the summer.