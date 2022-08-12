Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Children enjoy batiks summer project

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2022

Creative projects continued at the Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates Square during the daily summer workshops, with batiks on the agenda.

The process started with painting on the cloth with toothpaste, using it like a pencil to do the drawing, then all the gaps were painted with acrylic paint to create the design.

Then, leaving those to dry, the youngsters made pompoms and beaded the ends.

Once dry, they washed the toothpaste out of the cloth, added some final touches with sharpie pens, and their design was complete

 

On this occasion, the class made the batiks as wall hangings, having already made cushions and bags in the past.

Weaving also commenced, using bright coloured yarn and different paints, the youngsters created heart shapes, weaving and an Eye of God.

The initiative, which forms part of the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure programme, runs daily throughout the summer.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Two migrants refused entry in Tangier after Moroccan repatriation mix-up

Thu 11th Aug, 2022

Local News

SDGG announces Gibraltar Fair plans

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Students concerned as cost of living rises

12th August 2022

Local News
Perseid meteor shower this evening

12th August 2022

Local News
Mount Alvernia residents could potentially move to Rooke, Govt confirm

12th August 2022

Local News
Wildlife Park backs appeal for ‘at risk’ Barbary Macaques after Morocco fires

12th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022