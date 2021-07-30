Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Children enjoy summer Creative Crafts workshop

Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
30th July 2021

Creative Crafts sessions continued this week at the Arts and Crafts centre allowing local children to explore their creativity as part of the GSLA summer programme. Teresa Moore has been leading the initiative which encourages children to enjoy the benefits of art whilst having fun and socialising. “Art helps in many aspects of life: it’s...

