Children get creative in Eco Art workshops

Children are learning about nature and art this summer in artist Ania Maza’s Eco Art workshops.

The sessions held at the Alameda Botanic Gardens has seen the children aged between five and 12 years take part in fun activities.

As they walk around the Botanical Gardens searching for items that can be transformed into pieces of art, such as palm tree leafs, bark from a tree, the children talk about the plants and insects that they see.

These natural canvases are then painted and decorated.

All of the children were very excited to take their creations to paint their.

There was also a lesson in Capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics, and music.

The children enjoyed learning about this martial art and even had the opportunity to try out some moves for themselves.

The Eco Art sessions have been extended until August 14.