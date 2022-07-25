Children hone creativity in arts and crafts workshops
Children honed their creativity during the summer workshops at the Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates as part of the GSLA summer sports and leisure programme. The initiative began last week and will be running until the end of August with children aged from four to 12 attending. Teresa Moore and Kate Davies organise classes...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here