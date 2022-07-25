Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Children hone creativity in arts and crafts workshops

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
25th July 2022

Children honed their creativity during the summer workshops at the Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates as part of the GSLA summer sports and leisure programme. The initiative began last week and will be running until the end of August with children aged from four to 12 attending. Teresa Moore and Kate Davies organise classes...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

Sat 23rd Jul, 2022

Local News

Tourism bounces back from Covid but future weighs heavy for sector

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Local News

Gib avoids heatwave, but temperatures set to rise next week

Thu 21st Jul, 2022

Local News

Friday diversion caps disruptive week for air travellers

Fri 22nd Jul, 2022

Local News

Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
HMS Trent welcomes visitors as open day highlights Rock’s ‘essential’ support role

25th July 2022

Features
Children discover Gorham’s Cave Complex in Museum boat tour

25th July 2022

Local News
Tourism bounces back from Covid but future weighs heavy for sector

25th July 2022

Local News
Karl Ullger collaborates for 95th Kitchen Studios Instagram takeover

25th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022