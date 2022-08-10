Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Children learn to create clay art in pottery workshops

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
10th August 2022

Local ceramic artist Ermelinda Duarte is teaching youngsters about ceramics and guiding them as they make pots with clay by hosting workshops in her studio on Rosia Road as part of the GSLA summer programme. Ms Duarte described how clay takes patience and is a great learning lesson for young children that with a bit...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Strain on police custody cells as 10 migrants arrive in Gib over weekend

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

10th August 2022

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

10th August 2022

Features
Children learn about Gibraltar in the Second War World

10th August 2022

Local News
Youngsters ‘Pedal Ready’ in road safety course

9th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022