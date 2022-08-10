Children learn to create clay art in pottery workshops
Local ceramic artist Ermelinda Duarte is teaching youngsters about ceramics and guiding them as they make pots with clay by hosting workshops in her studio on Rosia Road as part of the GSLA summer programme. Ms Duarte described how clay takes patience and is a great learning lesson for young children that with a bit...
